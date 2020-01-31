LOCATED AT

Steele Mitsubishi

3681 Kempt Road

Halifax B3K-4X6

(902) 405-1177

1 (888) 472-1787



2019 HYUNDAI TUCSON PREFFERED AWD ONLY 34,000KM AND 4 YEARS OF WARRANTY REMAINING! PACKED WITH SAFETY FEATURES THE TUCSON IS EQUIPPED WITH BLIND SPOT MONITORING, LANE DEPARTURE ASSIST AND FORWARD COLLISION AVOIDANCE! LOADED WITH COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE THE TUCSON FEATURES HEATED SEATS, APPLE CARPLAY AND ANDROID AUTO!







*We do our best to verify all options, mileage, etc but it's up to the customer to confirm all features prior to purchase.*



Remainder of Factory Warranty.

Safety Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Stability Control Power Options Power Mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Steering Wheel Controls

tilt steering

Intermittent Wipers Exterior Alloy Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitoring Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo

Bluetooth

Android Auto Seating Split Folding Rear Seats

HEATED FRONT SEATS Windows Rear Defrost Additional Features MP3

BACKUP CAMERA

Auxiliary Audio Jack

Apple Play

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.