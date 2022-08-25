Menu
2019 Jaguar F-PACE

49,402 KM

$51,900

+ tax & licensing
R-Sport

R-Sport

3365 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X5

49,402KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8989465
  • Stock #: LTL4314

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Santorini Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 49,402 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 4WD, 30t AWD R-Sport, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122

Vehicle Features

Gloss Black Roof Rails
Etched Aluminum Trim Finisher
SANTORINI BLACK METALLIC
HEATED WINDSCREEN W/HEATED WASHER JETS
HD RADIO & SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO
EBONY PERFORATED GRAINED LEATHER SEAT TRIM -inc: contrast stitching
DRIVE PACK -inc: Blind Spot Assist Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go Gloss Black Grille Insert w/Satin Chrome Surround High-Speed Emergency Braking
R-SPORT BLACK EXTERIOR PACK -inc: gloss black side vents w/R-Sport badge and body-coloured door claddings w/gloss black finishers Gloss Black Grille w/Gloss Black Surround
WHEELS: 20" 5 SPOKE GLOSS BLACK (STYLE 5035)
PARK PACK -inc: Park Assist 360 degree parking aid Rear Traffic Monitor 360 Parking Aid

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Jaguar

3365 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X5

