2019 Jaguar F-PACE
R-Sport
49,402KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8989465
- Stock #: LTL4314
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Santorini Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 49,402 KM
Vehicle Description
Small SUV 4WD, 30t AWD R-Sport, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122
Vehicle Features
Gloss Black Roof Rails
Etched Aluminum Trim Finisher
SANTORINI BLACK METALLIC
HEATED WINDSCREEN W/HEATED WASHER JETS
HD RADIO & SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO
EBONY PERFORATED GRAINED LEATHER SEAT TRIM -inc: contrast stitching
DRIVE PACK -inc: Blind Spot Assist Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go Gloss Black Grille Insert w/Satin Chrome Surround High-Speed Emergency Braking
R-SPORT BLACK EXTERIOR PACK -inc: gloss black side vents w/R-Sport badge and body-coloured door claddings w/gloss black finishers Gloss Black Grille w/Gloss Black Surround
WHEELS: 20" 5 SPOKE GLOSS BLACK (STYLE 5035)
PARK PACK -inc: Park Assist 360 degree parking aid Rear Traffic Monitor 360 Parking Aid
