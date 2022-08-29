2019 Jaguar F-Type

$119,900 + taxes & licensing 1 2 , 9 7 4 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 9070825

Stock #: LTL9807

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Caldera Red

Interior Colour EBONY W/RED STITCH

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 2

Stock # LTL9807

Mileage 12,974 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Blind Spot Assist Additional Features Park Assist Powered Tailgate Fixed Panoramic Roof Auto High Beam Assist Air Quality Sensor CALDERA RED Red Seatbelts RADIO: MERIDIAN 770W AUDIO SYSTEM W/12 SPEAKERS -inc: 13 channel class D DSP amplifier Audyssey MultEQ audio equalisation and 7.1 surround sound Meridian Trifield technology ILLUMINATED METAL TREADPLATES -inc: Jaguar script EBONY W/RED STITCH LOZENGE QUILTED LEATHER SEATING SURFACES SVR CARBON FIBRE EXTERIOR PACKAGE -inc: carbon fibre front chin moulding louvered AWD bonnet vents and venturi blade Carbon Fibre Mirror Caps Carbon Fibre Side Power Vents WINDSOR LEATHER HEADLINING PACK -inc: leather sunvisors w/vanity mirrors Leather Headlining SVR CARBON CERAMIC BRAKE PACK -inc: Wheels: 20" 10 Spoke Style 1041 Satin black diamond turned finish Yellow Brake Calipers Carbon Ceramic Brakes 398mm front and 380mm rear brakes CLIMATE PACK 2 -inc: Two-Zone Climate Control Heated & Cooled Front Seats Heated Windscreen

