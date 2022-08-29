Menu
2019 Jaguar F-Type

12,974 KM

$119,900

+ tax & licensing
SVR

SVR

3365 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X5

12,974KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9070825
  • Stock #: LTL9807

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Caldera Red
  • Interior Colour EBONY W/RED STITCH
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 12,974 KM

Vehicle Description

Two Seaters, Coupe SVR Auto AWD, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Supercharger Premium Unleaded V-8 5.0 L/305

Vehicle Features

Blind Spot Assist
Park Assist
Powered Tailgate
Fixed Panoramic Roof
Auto High Beam Assist
Air Quality Sensor
CALDERA RED
Red Seatbelts
RADIO: MERIDIAN 770W AUDIO SYSTEM W/12 SPEAKERS -inc: 13 channel class D DSP amplifier Audyssey MultEQ audio equalisation and 7.1 surround sound Meridian Trifield technology
ILLUMINATED METAL TREADPLATES -inc: Jaguar script
EBONY W/RED STITCH LOZENGE QUILTED LEATHER SEATING SURFACES
SVR CARBON FIBRE EXTERIOR PACKAGE -inc: carbon fibre front chin moulding louvered AWD bonnet vents and venturi blade Carbon Fibre Mirror Caps Carbon Fibre Side Power Vents
WINDSOR LEATHER HEADLINING PACK -inc: leather sunvisors w/vanity mirrors Leather Headlining
SVR CARBON CERAMIC BRAKE PACK -inc: Wheels: 20" 10 Spoke Style 1041 Satin black diamond turned finish Yellow Brake Calipers Carbon Ceramic Brakes 398mm front and 380mm rear brakes
CLIMATE PACK 2 -inc: Two-Zone Climate Control Heated & Cooled Front Seats Heated Windscreen

