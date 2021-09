2019 Jeep Wrangler

$49,988 + taxes & licensing 5 8 , 9 3 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7690228

7690228 Stock #: S792816A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Convertible

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 58,935 KM

Vehicle Features Convenience Remote Start System Additional Features BLACK Alpine Premium Audio System BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD) RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24G -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic TIRES: 255/70R18 OWL ON/OFF-ROAD (STD) WHEELS: 18" X 7.5" POLISHED W/GREY SPOKES (STD) TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Tip Start Dana M200 Rear Axle Hill Descent Control UCONNECT 4C NAV & SOUND GROUP -inc: SiriusXM Traffic Alpine Premium Audio System Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display HD Radio Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca 1-YR SiriusXM Guardian Subscription 5-Yr SiriusXM T...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.