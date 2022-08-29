Menu
2019 Lincoln MKC

65,328 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

65,328KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9115444
  • Stock #: S21164

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 65,328 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 4WD, AWD Select, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122

Vehicle Features

TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED SELECTSHIFT AUTOMATIC -inc: paddle shifters (STD)
ENGINE: 2.0L TURBOCHARGED I-4 (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

1-888-418-1090
