Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Lincoln Nautilus

61,890 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

Contact Seller
2019 Lincoln Nautilus

2019 Lincoln Nautilus

RESERVE

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Lincoln Nautilus

RESERVE

Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

61,890KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9073282
  • Stock #: S28971

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 61,890 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!2019 Lincoln Nautilus ReserveAWD 8-Speed Automatic V6VALUE MARKET PRICING!!.ALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.

Vehicle Features

TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC W/SELECTSHIFT (STD)
ENGINE: 2.0L TURBOCHARGED I-4 -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

2019 Jaguar F-Type SVR
 12,974 KM
$119,900 + tax & lic
2013 Acura TL BASE
 162,155 KM
$15,500 + tax & lic
2017 Honda Civic Sed...
 179,304 KM
$18,111 + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

Call Dealer

902-982-XXXX

(click to show)

902-982-3808

Alternate Numbers
1-888-418-1090
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory