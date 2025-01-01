Menu
Recent Arrival!White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat2019 Lincoln Navigator L Reserve4WD 10-Speed Automatic V6VALUE MARKET PRICING!!, 4WD, Ebony/Russet Leather.Awards:* JD Power Canada Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) StudyALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.

2019 Lincoln Navigator

51,503 KM

Details

$106,650

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Lincoln Navigator

L

12725181

2019 Lincoln Navigator

L

Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

Contact Seller

$106,650

+ taxes & licensing

Used
51,503KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5LMJJ3LT7KEL20133

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Interior Colour EBONY/RUSSET
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 51,503 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat2019 Lincoln Navigator L Reserve4WD 10-Speed Automatic V6VALUE MARKET PRICING!!, 4WD, Ebony/Russet Leather.Awards:* JD Power Canada Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) StudyALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Equipment Group 300A
WHITE PLATINUM METALLIC TRI-COAT
ENGINE: 3.5L TWIN-TURBOCHARGED V6 (STD)
30-WAY PERFECT POSITION SEATING W/ACTIVE MOTION
1ST & 2ND ROWS ALL-WEATHER FLOOR LINERS
TRANSMISSION: 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC W/SELECTSHIFT -inc: paddle shifters (STD)
CARGO PACKAGE -inc: tiered cargo area management system w/4-way configurable partition Chrome Roof Rack w/Crossbars
LINCOLN PLAY REAR-SEAT ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM -inc: wireless headphones

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

$106,650

+ taxes & licensing>

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

2019 Lincoln Navigator