$24,991+ tax & licensing
2019 Mazda CX-5
GS | Leather | Cam | USB | HtdWheel | Bluetooth
2019 Mazda CX-5
GS | Leather | Cam | USB | HtdWheel | Bluetooth
Location
City Mazda
2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8
844-850-8658
$24,991
+ taxes & licensing
Used
41,171KM
VIN JM3KFBCM5K0641379
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sonic Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Black Heated Leatherette
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 41,171 KM
Vehicle Description
500+Used *
Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle?
->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician
->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING
->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report
->Preferred rate financing available
->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons
------------------------------------------------------
The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing.
------------------------------------------------------
Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle?
->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician
->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING
->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report
->Preferred rate financing available
->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons
------------------------------------------------------
The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing.
------------------------------------------------------
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2019 Mazda CX-5 GS | Leather | Cam | USB | HtdWheel | Bluetooth 41,171 KM $24,991 + tax & lic
City Mazda
2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8
$24,991
+ taxes & licensing
City Mazda
844-850-8658
2019 Mazda CX-5