2019 Mazda CX-5

125,148 KM

Details Description

$22,991

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Mazda CX-5

GS | Cam | USB | HtdWheel | Bluetooth

12619887

2019 Mazda CX-5

GS | Cam | USB | HtdWheel | Bluetooth

Location

City Mazda

2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8

844-850-8658

$22,991

+ taxes & licensing

Used
125,148KM
VIN JM3KFBCM9K0645676

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Soul Red Crystal Metallic
  • Interior Colour Heated Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 125,148 KM

Vehicle Description

500+Used *

Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle?

->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician

->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING

->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report

->Preferred rate financing available

->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons

------------------------------------------------------

The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing.

------------------------------------------------------

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

City Mazda

City Mazda

2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8

2019 Mazda CX-5