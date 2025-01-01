Menu
Account
Sign In
500+Used * Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle? ->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician ->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING ->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report ->Vehicle research at <a title=www.BrochureLibrary.com href=https://www.BrochureLibrary.com target=_blank rel=noopener>www.BrochureLibrary.com</a> ->Preferred rate financing available ->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons ------------------------------------------------------ The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing. ------------------------------------------------------

2019 Mazda CX-5

69,889 KM

Details Description

$21,991

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Mazda CX-5

GS | Cam | USB | HtdSeats | Bluetooth | Keyless

Watch This Vehicle
12928874

2019 Mazda CX-5

GS | Cam | USB | HtdSeats | Bluetooth | Keyless

Location

City Mazda

2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8

844-850-8658

  1. 12928874
  2. 12928874
  3. 12928874
  4. 12928874
  5. 12928874
  6. 12928874
  7. 12928874
Contact Seller

$21,991

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
69,889KM
VIN JM3KFBCM0K0619161

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Machine Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Heated Black Leatherette
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 69,889 KM

Vehicle Description

500+Used *

Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle?

->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician

->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING

->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report

->Vehicle research at www.BrochureLibrary.com

->Preferred rate financing available

->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons

------------------------------------------------------

The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing.

------------------------------------------------------

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From City Mazda

Used 2019 Mazda CX-5 GS | Cam | USB | HtdSeats | Bluetooth | Keyless for sale in Halifax, NS
2019 Mazda CX-5 GS | Cam | USB | HtdSeats | Bluetooth | Keyless 69,889 KM $21,991 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Mazda CX-5 GS | Cam | USB | HtdSeats | Bluetooth | Keyless for sale in Halifax, NS
2015 Mazda CX-5 GS | Cam | USB | HtdSeats | Bluetooth | Keyless 106,501 KM $11,991 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Mazda CX-5 Signature | Leather | Sunroof | Nav | Cam | USB for sale in Halifax, NS
2019 Mazda CX-5 Signature | Leather | Sunroof | Nav | Cam | USB 94,128 KM $25,991 + tax & lic

Email City Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
City Mazda

City Mazda

2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8

Call Dealer

844-850-XXXX

(click to show)

844-850-8658

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,991

+ taxes & licensing>

City Mazda

844-850-8658

2019 Mazda CX-5