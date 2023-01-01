2019 Mazda CX-5

$27,494 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 2 , 4 5 6 K M Used

Listing ID: 9997520

9997520 Stock #: 0360C

0360C VIN: JM3KFBCM6K1620809

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 82,456 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Side Airbags ABS Brakes Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Rearview Camera Lane Departure Warning Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Blind Spot Monitor Lane Keeping Assist Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Tachometer Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control Remote Keyless Entry Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Alarm System HEATED FRONT SEATS Remote Trunk Release Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Smart Device Integration Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights tinted windows Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Power Liftgate Rain Sensing Wipers Temporary spare tire Security Anti-Theft Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Telescopic Steering Wheel Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Split Rear Seats Rear-Folding Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Additional Features Onboard Computer FULLY EQUIPPED Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Aux input Telematics Electric Mirrors Rear Heating USB port Premium Synthetic Seats Automatic Highbeams Bluetooth Connection Power Brake Headlights-Auto-Leveling Driver Electric Seat Rear-Window Wiper Led Headlights Cross-Traffic Alert Requires Subscription Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.