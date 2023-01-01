Menu
2019 Mazda CX-5

82,456 KM

Details Description Features

$27,494

+ tax & licensing
City Mazda

844-850-8658

GS AWD

Location

City Mazda

2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8

844-850-8658

82,456KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9997520
  • Stock #: 0360C
  • VIN: JM3KFBCM6K1620809

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 82,456 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 MAZDA CX-5 GS ALL WHEEL DRIVE, 4 CYLINDER, AUTOMATIC WITH SKY ACTIVE TECHNOLOGY, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, TILT AND TELESCOPIC STEERING, HEATED LEATHER SEATS WITH SUEDE INSERTS, POWER DRIVER'S SEAT, DRIVER'S INFORMATION CENTER, BACK UP CAMERA, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, KEYLESS START AND MORE!

MAZDA CERTIFIED PRE OWNED WITH 160 POINT INSPECTION INCLUDING 7 YEAR OR 140,000KM POWERTRAIN MAZDA WARRANTY, 24 HOUR ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE, FULL CARFAX REPORT, 30 DAY OR 3000KM EXCHANGE PRIVILEGE AND SUB-VENTED INTEREST RATES CALL TODAY FOR YOUR TEST DRIVE

We at, City Mazda and, City Pre-Owned strive for excellence and customer satisfaction. We are a locally owned, independent dealership that has been proudly serving the Maritimes for 36 years and counting! Every retail checked vehicle goes through an extensive inspection process to insure the best quality and standard we can offer. Our financial team can offer many different options to fit any need! We look forward to earning your business and become your “One Stop Shop” for any and ALL of your automotive needs! Find us on Facebook to follow our events and news! Ask about our FAMOUS maintenance plans! Contact us today, we welcome you to the CITY MAZDA PRE OWNED family in advance;  you will not be disappointed!   

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Side Airbags
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Alarm System
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Security

Anti-Theft

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Split Rear Seats
Rear-Folding Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Onboard Computer
FULLY EQUIPPED
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Aux input
Telematics
Electric Mirrors
Rear Heating
USB port
Premium Synthetic Seats
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Power Brake
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Driver Electric Seat
Rear-Window Wiper
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation

