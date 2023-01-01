2019 Mazda CX-9

$39,494 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 6 , 2 0 6 K M Used

Listing ID: 9997526

9997526 Stock #: 3135C

3135C VIN: JM3TCBEY7K0313135

Vehicle Details Interior Colour Chroma Brown

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Stock # 3135C

Mileage 76,206 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Side Airbags ABS Brakes Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Rear Parking Aid Rearview Camera Lane Departure Warning Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Blind Spot Monitor Lane Keeping Assist Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Tachometer Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control Remote Keyless Entry Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Alarm System HEATED FRONT SEATS Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Woodgrain Interior Trim Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Smart Device Integration Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio XM Radio Premium Sound System MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input 8 speakers HD Radio Seating Leather Seats Leather Interior Memory Seats Third Row Seating Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Split Rear Seats Rear-Folding Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights tinted windows Chrome Wheels Automatic Headlights Power Liftgate Rain Sensing Wipers Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Power Tailgate Temporary spare tire Security Anti-Theft Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Telescopic Steering Wheel Rainsensing wipers Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control Rear A/C A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Additional Features Onboard Computer FULLY EQUIPPED Heads-Up Display Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Aux input Sirius Radio Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Subwoofer Sun Roof Electric Mirrors Rear Heating USB port Automatic Highbeams Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Power Brake Headlights-Auto-Leveling Automatic day-night rearview mirror Driver Electric Seat Passenger Electric Seat Rear-Window Wiper Led Headlights Cross-Traffic Alert Generic Sun/Moonroof Requires Subscription Front collision mitigation Aerial View Display System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.