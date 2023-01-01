$39,494+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$39,494
+ taxes & licensing
City Mazda
844-850-8658
2019 Mazda CX-9
2019 Mazda CX-9
Signature AWD
Location
City Mazda
2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8
844-850-8658
$39,494
+ taxes & licensing
76,206KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9997526
- Stock #: 3135C
- VIN: JM3TCBEY7K0313135
Vehicle Details
- Interior Colour Chroma Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Stock # 3135C
- Mileage 76,206 KM
Vehicle Description
MAZDA CERTIFIED PRE OWNED WITH 160 POINT INSPECTION INCLUDING 7 YEAR OR 140,000KM POWERTRAIN MAZDA WARRANTY, 24 HOUR ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE, FULL CARFAX REPORT, 30 DAY OR 3000KM EXCHANGE PRIVILEGE AND SUB-VENTED INTEREST RATES CALL TODAY FOR YOUR TEST DRIVE
We at, City Mazda and, City Pre-Owned strive for excellence and customer satisfaction. We are a locally owned, independent dealership that has been proudly serving the Maritimes for 36 years and counting! Every retail checked vehicle goes through an extensive inspection process to insure the best quality and standard we can offer. Our financial team can offer many different options to fit any need! We look forward to earning your business and become your “One Stop Shop” for any and ALL of your automotive needs! Find us on Facebook to follow our events and news! Ask about our FAMOUS maintenance plans! Contact us today, we welcome you to the CITY MAZDA PRE OWNED family in advance; you will not be disappointed!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Side Airbags
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Alarm System
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
XM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
8 speakers
HD Radio
Seating
Leather Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Third Row Seating
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Split Rear Seats
Rear-Folding Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Power Tailgate
Temporary spare tire
Security
Anti-Theft
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Rainsensing wipers
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Additional Features
Onboard Computer
FULLY EQUIPPED
Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Aux input
Sirius Radio
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Subwoofer
Sun Roof
Electric Mirrors
Rear Heating
USB port
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Power Brake
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Automatic day-night rearview mirror
Driver Electric Seat
Passenger Electric Seat
Rear-Window Wiper
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Aerial View Display System
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From City Mazda
City Mazda
2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8