$25,494+ tax & licensing
2019 Mazda MAZDA3
Sport GS
2019 Mazda MAZDA3
Sport GS
Location
City Mazda
2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8
844-850-8658
$25,494
+ taxes & licensing
93,322KM
Used
VIN JM1BPALMXK1118305
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 93,322 KM
Vehicle Description
RARE FIND! 2019 MAZDA 3 SPORT GS, 4 CYLINDER, AUTOMATIC WITH SKY-ACTIVE TECHNOLOGY, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, TILT AND TELESCOPIC STEERING, HEATED FRONT SEATS, AM/FM STEREO WITH MP3 PLAYER, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, DRIVER'S INFORMATION CENTER, GEN 7 PLATFORM, BACK UP CAMERA, ALUMINUM WHEELS, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, KEYLESS START AND MORE!
MAZDA CERTIFIED PRE OWNED WITH 160 POINT INSPECTION INCLUDING 7 YEAR OR 140,000KM POWERTRAIN MAZDA WARRANTY, 24 HOUR ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE, FULL CARFAX REPORT, 30 DAY OR 3000KM EXCHANGE PRIVILEGE AND SUB-VENTED INTEREST RATES AS LOW AS 4.90%. CALL TODAY FOR YOUR TEST DRIVE
We at, City Mazda and, City Pre-Owned strive for excellence and customer satisfaction. We are a locally owned, independent dealership that has been proudly serving the Maritimes for 37 years and counting! Every retail checked vehicle goes through an extensive inspection process to insure the best quality and standard we can offer. Our financial team can offer many different options to fit any need! We look forward to earning your business and become your “One Stop Shop” for any and ALL of your automotive needs! Find us on Facebook to follow our events and news! Ask about our FAMOUS maintenance plans! Contact us today, we welcome you to the CITY MAZDA PRE OWNED family in advance; you will not be disappointed!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Side Airbags
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Alarm System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire
Security
Anti-Theft
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Split Rear Seats
Rear-Folding Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)
Additional Features
Onboard Computer
FULLY EQUIPPED
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Aux input
Electric Mirrors
Rear Heating
USB port
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Rear-Window Wiper
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
City Mazda
2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8
$25,494
+ taxes & licensing
City Mazda
844-850-8658
2019 Mazda MAZDA3