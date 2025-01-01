Menu
Account
Sign In
500+Used * Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle? ->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician ->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING ->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report ->Preferred rate financing available <span>->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons</span> ------------------------------------------------------ The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing. ------------------------------------------------------

2019 Mazda MAZDA3

63,974 KM

Details Description

$21,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Mazda MAZDA3

GT | Leather | Roof | Nav | Cam | USB | Keyless

Watch This Vehicle
12443743

2019 Mazda MAZDA3

GT | Leather | Roof | Nav | Cam | USB | Keyless

Location

City Mazda

2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8

844-850-8658

  1. 12443743
  2. 12443743
  3. 12443743
  4. 12443743
  5. 12443743
  6. 12443743
  7. 12443743
Contact Seller

$21,991

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
63,974KM
VIN 3MZBPADM5KM102950

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Soul Red Crystal Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 63,974 KM

Vehicle Description

500+Used *

Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle?

->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician

->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING

->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report

->Preferred rate financing available

->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons

------------------------------------------------------

The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing.

------------------------------------------------------

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From City Mazda

Used 2023 Mazda CX-50 GT | Roof | Nav | Cam | USB | Warranty to 2029 for sale in Halifax, NS
2023 Mazda CX-50 GT | Roof | Nav | Cam | USB | Warranty to 2029 35,694 KM $36,991 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Mazda MAZDA3 Sport GT | Leather | Roof | Nav | Cam | Warranty to 2028 for sale in Halifax, NS
2021 Mazda MAZDA3 Sport GT | Leather | Roof | Nav | Cam | Warranty to 2028 44,394 KM $24,991 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Kia Sportage EX | Leather | Roof | Nav | Cam | Warranty to 2028 for sale in Halifax, NS
2023 Kia Sportage EX | Leather | Roof | Nav | Cam | Warranty to 2028 33,776 KM $32,991 + tax & lic

Email City Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
City Mazda

City Mazda

2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8

Call Dealer

844-850-XXXX

(click to show)

844-850-8658

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,991

+ taxes & licensing

City Mazda

844-850-8658

2019 Mazda MAZDA3