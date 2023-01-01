Menu
2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG

16,000 KM

Details Description Features

$35,990

+ tax & licensing
$35,990

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-453-1233

2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG

2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG

A 220

2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG

A 220

Location

Steele Auto Group

3365 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X5

902-453-1233

$35,990

+ taxes & licensing

16,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9790279
  Stock #: LN202865A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 16,000 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class A 220 is an impressive car that is sure to satisfy even the most discerning drivers. This vehicle is a perfect blend of style, comfort, and performance. With its sleek exterior design and luxurious interior features, the A-Class A 220 is a car that will turn heads wherever it goes.One of the most impressive aspects of the A-Class is its performance. The car is powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that delivers a healthy 188 horsepower and 221 lb-ft of torque. This engine is paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, which provides smooth and responsive gear changes.The A-Class also offers a comfortable and spacious interior that is packed with features. The seats are supportive and comfortable, and the cabin is well-insulated from outside noise. The car also comes equipped with a host of technology features, including a high-resolution infotainment system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and a premium sound system.Safety is also a priority for the A-Class, and the car comes with a range of advanced safety features, including adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, and automatic emergency braking. Overall, the 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class A 220 is an excellent choice for anyone looking for a luxurious and capable compact car.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Windows

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Led Headlights
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Jaguar

3365 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X5

