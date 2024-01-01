$24,998+ tax & licensing
2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA
GLA 250
Location
Steele Auto Group
3363 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X5
902-453-2110
$24,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 71,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This Mercedes-Benz GLA delivers a Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 18" 5-Spoke, Urethane Gear Shifter Material.* This Mercedes-Benz GLA Features the Following Options *Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 7-Speed DCT Dual-Clutch Automatic -inc: touch shift, Eco and Sport shift program, Tires: 18" AS Run-Flat, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio, Side Impact Beams, Roof Rack Rails Only, Rigid Cargo Cover.* Visit Us Today *Stop by Volvo of Halifax located at 3377 Kempt Road, Halifax, NS B3K-4X5 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!
