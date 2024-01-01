Menu
This Mercedes-Benz GLA delivers a Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 18 5-Spoke, Urethane Gear Shifter Material.* This Mercedes-Benz GLA Features the Following Options *Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 7-Speed DCT Dual-Clutch Automatic -inc: touch shift, Eco and Sport shift program, Tires: 18 AS Run-Flat, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio, Side Impact Beams, Roof Rack Rails Only, Rigid Cargo Cover.

2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA

71,000 KM

Details Description

$24,998

+ tax & licensing
2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA

GLA 250

2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA

GLA 250

Location

Steele Auto Group

3363 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X5

902-453-2110

$24,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
71,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 71,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Volvo Of Halifax

3363 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X5

902-453-2110

$24,998

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-453-2110

2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA