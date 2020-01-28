Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Mitsubishi Outlander

ES PREMIUM

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Mitsubishi Outlander

ES PREMIUM

Location

Steele Auto Group

3681 Kempt Road, Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

902-405-1177

Contact Seller

$27,988

+ taxes & licensing

  • 24,872KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4553406
  • Stock #: SP20026
  • VIN: JA4AZ2A3XKZ603156
Exterior Colour
White Pearl
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
LOCATED AT
Steele Mitsubishi
3681 Kempt Road
Halifax B3K-4X6
(902) 405-1177
1 (888) 472-1787

2019 MITSUBISHI OUTLANDER ES PREMIUM ONLY 24000KM AND 9 YEARS OF WARRANTY REMAINING! FEATURING ANDROID AUTO APPLE CARPLAY AND HEATED SEATS!*We do our best to verify all options, mileage, etc but it's up to the customer to confirm all features prior to purchase.*

Remainder of Factory Warranty.
Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Stability Control
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitoring
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Android Auto
Seating
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Additional Features
  • MP3
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Auxiliary Audio Jack
  • Apple Play

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

2015 Honda Fit LX
 90,326 KM
$11,652 + tax & lic
2012 Honda CR-V LX
 197,384 KM
$11,473 + tax & lic
2017 Honda Civic LX
 68,393 KM
$17,123 + tax & lic
Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Mitsubishi (Halifax)

3681 Kempt Road, Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

902-405-XXXX

(click to show)

902-405-1177

Send A Message