2019 Mitsubishi Outlander

ES AWC 9 YEARS WARRANTY CARPLAY ANDROID AUTO

2019 Mitsubishi Outlander

ES AWC 9 YEARS WARRANTY CARPLAY ANDROID AUTO

Location

Steele Auto Group

3681 Kempt Road, Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

902-405-1177

$22,988

+ taxes & licensing

  • 46,551KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4700454
  • Stock #: SP20047
  • VIN: JA4AZ2A38KZ605665
Exterior Colour
Titanium Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
LOCATED AT
Steele Mitsubishi
3681 Kempt Road
Halifax B3K-4X6
(902) 405-1177
1 (888) 472-1787

2019 MITSUBISHI OUTLANDER ES 9 YEARS OF WARRANTY REMAINING AND ONLY 46,000KM! LOADED WITH TECHNOLOGY FEATURING APPLE CARPLAY AND ANDROID AUTO! EQUIPPED WITH HEATED SEATS AND MIRRORS AND CRUISE CONTROL!



*We do our best to verify all options, mileage, etc but it's up to the customer to confirm all features prior to purchase.*

Remainder of Factory Warranty.
Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Stability Control
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitoring
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Android Auto
Seating
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Additional Features
  • MP3
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Cloth Interior
  • Auxiliary Audio Jack
  • Apple Play

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

