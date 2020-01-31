LOCATED AT

Steele Mitsubishi

3681 Kempt Road

Halifax B3K-4X6

(902) 405-1177

1 (888) 472-1787



2019 MITSUBISHI RVR SE ONLY 40000KM AND 9 YEARS OF WARRANTY REMAINING! WELL EQUIPPED SE TRIM LEVEL FEATURING HEATED SEATS AND MIRRORS! LOADED WITH TECHNOLOGY INCLUDING APPLE CARPLAY ANDROID AUTO AND MUCH MORE!







*We do our best to verify all options, mileage, etc but it's up to the customer to confirm all features prior to purchase.*



Remainder of Factory Warranty.

Safety Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Stability Control Power Options Power Mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control

Steering Wheel Controls

Intermittent Wipers Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo

Bluetooth

Android Auto Seating Split Folding Rear Seats

HEATED FRONT SEATS Windows Rear Defrost

Privacy Glass Exterior Tire Pressure Monitoring Additional Features MP3

BACKUP CAMERA

Cloth Interior

Auxiliary Audio Jack

Apple Play

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.