Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Mitsubishi RVR

SE AWC

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Mitsubishi RVR

SE AWC

Location

Steele Auto Group

3681 Kempt Road, Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

902-405-1177

  1. 4668312
  2. 4668312
  3. 4668312
  4. 4668312
Contact Seller

$21,988

+ taxes & licensing

  • 31,898KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4668312
  • Stock #: SP20041
  • VIN: JA4AJ3AU5KU603424
Exterior Colour
Pearl White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
LOCATED AT
Steele Mitsubishi
3681 Kempt Road
Halifax B3K-4X6
(902) 405-1177
1 (888) 472-1787

2019 MITSUBISHI RVR SE AWC ONLY 30,000KM AND 9 YEARS OF WARRANTY REMAINING! FEATURING MITSUBISHIS ALL WHEEL CONTROL AND PACKED WITH TECHNOLOGY THIS RVR FEATURES APPLE CARPLAY ANDROID AUTO AND ISNT SHORT ON COMFORT WITH HEATED SEATS CRUISE CONTROL AND MUCH MORE!



*We do our best to verify all options, mileage, etc but it's up to the customer to confirm all features prior to purchase.*

Remainder of Factory Warranty.
Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Stability Control
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitoring
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Android Auto
Seating
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Additional Features
  • MP3
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Auxiliary Audio Jack
  • Apple Play

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

2013 Honda Civic LX
 126,321 KM
$9,962 + tax & lic
2018 Jeep Wrangler S...
 1,718 KM
$34,994 + tax & lic
2015 Toyota RAV4 LIM...
 158,693 KM
$19,992 + tax & lic
Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Mitsubishi (Halifax)

3681 Kempt Road, Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

902-405-XXXX

(click to show)

902-405-1177

Send A Message