The 2019 Nissan Rogue is a stylish and versatile compact SUV that offers a comfortable ride, fuel efficiency, and plenty of features. The exterior design of the Rogue is sleek and modern, featuring a bold front grille, distinctive LED headlights, and eye-catching body lines.Under the hood, the Rogue is powered by a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 170 horsepower and 175 lb-ft of torque. Its paired with a continuously variable transmission (CVT) that delivers smooth and seamless acceleration while maximizing fuel efficiency. The Rogue is available in both front-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive configurations, depending on your driving needs.Inside, the Rogue features a spacious and well-appointed cabin with comfortable seats, soft-touch materials, and a user-friendly infotainment system. The SUV can accommodate up to five passengers and offers plenty of legroom and headroom, making it a great choice for families.Standard features on the Rogue include a 7-inch touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, Bluetooth connectivity, a rearview camera, and a host of advanced safety features like automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, and rear cross-traffic alert.The Rogue also offers available features like a panoramic sunroof, heated front seats and steering wheel, a surround-view camera system, and a premium Bose audio system.Overall, the 2019 Nissan Rogue is a solid choice for buyers who want a comfortable and reliable SUV with plenty of features and a fuel-efficient engine. Its a great option for families who value space, safety, and practicality.

117,834 KM

Details Description

Location

Steele Auto Group

3625 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

902-982-3810

117,834KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 117,834 KM

Vehicle Description

Steele Certified120 Point Inspection has been completed.Current service and motor vehicle inspection have been completed.A Carfax vehicle history report will be provided.Buy with confidence.TRADE INS ARE WELCOME.The 2019 Nissan Rogue is a stylish and versatile compact SUV that offers a comfortable ride, fuel efficiency, and plenty of features. The exterior design of the Rogue is sleek and modern, featuring a bold front grille, distinctive LED headlights, and eye-catching body lines.Under the hood, the Rogue is powered by a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 170 horsepower and 175 lb-ft of torque. It's paired with a continuously variable transmission (CVT) that delivers smooth and seamless acceleration while maximizing fuel efficiency. The Rogue is available in both front-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive configurations, depending on your driving needs.Inside, the Rogue features a spacious and well-appointed cabin with comfortable seats, soft-touch materials, and a user-friendly infotainment system. The SUV can accommodate up to five passengers and offers plenty of legroom and headroom, making it a great choice for families.Standard features on the Rogue include a 7-inch touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, Bluetooth connectivity, a rearview camera, and a host of advanced safety features like automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, and rear cross-traffic alert.The Rogue also offers available features like a panoramic sunroof, heated front seats and steering wheel, a surround-view camera system, and a premium Bose audio system.Overall, the 2019 Nissan Rogue is a solid choice for buyers who want a comfortable and reliable SUV with plenty of features and a fuel-efficient engine. It's a great option for families who value space, safety, and practicality.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Hyundai

3625 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

902-982-3810

1-877-720-7453
