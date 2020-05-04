Menu
2019 Subaru Forester

Premier

2019 Subaru Forester

Premier

Steele Auto Group

6077 Columbus Street, Halifax, NS B3K 0E9

902-453-2834

$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 25,965KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4953621
  • Stock #: 3768A
  • VIN: JF2SKEWC6KH437198
Exterior Colour
CRYSTAL WHITE PEARL
Interior Colour
Brown
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
LOCATED AT
Steele Subaru
3737 Kempt Road
Halifax B3K-4X6
(902) 407-8707
1 (877) 847-8150

Awards: * ALG Canada Residual Value Awards Recent Arrival! Crystal White Pearl 2019 Subaru Forester 2.5i AWD CVT H4 Atlantic Canada's largest Subaru dealer.

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents

WE MAKE IT EASY!

Remainder of Factory Warranty. Extended warranty available
Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • ABS Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
  • Child-Safety Locks
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Trunk
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Overhead Console
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • Heated rear seats
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Power Driver Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Roof Rack
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • Rear Spoiler
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
Security
  • Alarm
  • Anti-Theft
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Additional Features
  • Tonneau Cover
  • Navigation System
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Auxiliary Audio Jack
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Leather Wrapped Wheel
  • Auxilary 12V Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Audi Halifax

6077 Columbus Street, Halifax, NS B3K 0E9

902-453-2834

Send A Message