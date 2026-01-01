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ALG Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards. Only 39,403 Miles! This Subaru Crosstrek boasts a Regular Unleaded H-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Variable transmission. Wireless Phone Connectivity, Wheels: 18 x 7 Bespoke Design Aluminum Alloy, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning.* This Subaru Crosstrek Features the Following Options *Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Trip Computer, Transmission: Automatic Lineartronic CVT -inc: hill holder system, manual mode w/paddle shift controls and X-mode, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler, Tires: 225/55R18, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Smart Device Integration, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust.* This Subaru Crosstrek is a Superstar! *ALG Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards, KBB.com 5-Year Cost to Own Awards, KBB.com Brand Image Awards, KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards, KBB.com Our 10 Most Awarded Cars of 2019.* Visit Us Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Steele Subaru, 3737 Kempt Road, Halifax, NS B3K-4X6.

2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek

39,403 KM

Details Description

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Limited

Watch This Vehicle
14128588

2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Limited

Location

Steele Auto Group

3343 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X5

902-407-8707

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Contact Seller

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
39,403KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JF2GTANC6KH328608

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Silica
  • Interior Colour Cascade Green
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 39,403 KM

Vehicle Description

ALG Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards. Only 39,403 Miles! This Subaru Crosstrek boasts a Regular Unleaded H-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Variable transmission. Wireless Phone Connectivity, Wheels: 18" x 7" Bespoke Design Aluminum Alloy, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning.* This Subaru Crosstrek Features the Following Options *Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Trip Computer, Transmission: Automatic Lineartronic CVT -inc: hill holder system, manual mode w/paddle shift controls and X-mode, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler, Tires: 225/55R18, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Smart Device Integration, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust.* This Subaru Crosstrek is a Superstar! *ALG Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards, KBB.com 5-Year Cost to Own Awards, KBB.com Brand Image Awards, KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards, KBB.com Our 10 Most Awarded Cars of 2019.* Visit Us Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Steele Subaru, 3737 Kempt Road, Halifax, NS B3K-4X6.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

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Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Subaru

3343 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X5

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902-407-XXXX

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902-407-8707

Alternate Numbers
1-888-804-7945
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$23,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Steele Auto Group

902-407-8707

2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek