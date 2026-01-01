Menu
Account
Sign In
500+Used * Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle? ->FREE 160-Point Inspection ->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician ->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING ->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report ->Preferred rate financing available ->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons ------------------------------------------------------ The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing. ------------------------------------------------------

2019 Toyota Camry

104,284 KM

Details Description

$21,495

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Toyota Camry

SE | Cam | USB | HtdSeats | Bluetooth | Keyless

Watch This Vehicle
14024277

2019 Toyota Camry

SE | Cam | USB | HtdSeats | Bluetooth | Keyless

Location

Century Mazda

2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8

844-850-8658

  1. 14024277
  2. 14024277
  3. 14024277
  4. 14024277
  5. 14024277
  6. 14024277
  7. 14024277
Contact Seller

$21,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
104,284KM
VIN 4T1B11HK7KU260615

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Supersonic Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 104,284 KM

Vehicle Description

500+Used *

Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle?

->FREE 160-Point Inspection

->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician

->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING

->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report

->Preferred rate financing available

->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons

------------------------------------------------------

The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing.

------------------------------------------------------

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Century Mazda

Used 2024 Toyota RAV4 XLE | Cam | USB | Heated Seats | Bluetooth for sale in Halifax, NS
2024 Toyota RAV4 XLE | Cam | USB | Heated Seats | Bluetooth 29,958 KM $39,995 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Mazda CX-50 GT | Leather | Roof | Cam | USB | HtdSeats for sale in Halifax, NS
2023 Mazda CX-50 GT | Leather | Roof | Cam | USB | HtdSeats 34,967 KM $35,995 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Mazda CX-5 Signature | Leather | Roof | Cam | USB | HtdSeats for sale in Halifax, NS
2023 Mazda CX-5 Signature | Leather | Roof | Cam | USB | HtdSeats 88,386 KM $30,995 + tax & lic

Email Century Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Century Mazda

Century Mazda

2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8

Call Dealer

844-850-XXXX

(click to show)

844-850-8658

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,495

+ taxes & licensing>

Century Mazda

844-850-8658

2019 Toyota Camry