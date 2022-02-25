2019 Toyota Highlander

$49,995 + taxes & licensing 4 4 , 3 6 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

VIN: 5TDJZRFH3KS961817

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Stock # 6922D

Mileage 44,361 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Side Airbags ABS Brakes Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Rearview Camera Lane Departure Warning Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Lane Keeping Assist Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels tinted windows Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Temporary spare tire Interior Security System Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Tachometer Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control Remote Keyless Entry Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Alarm System HEATED FRONT SEATS Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Liftgate Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Remote Starter Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Telescopic Steering Wheel Rainsensing wipers Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio XM Radio CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Leather Seats Leather Interior Memory Seats Third Row Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Electric Seats Split Rear Seats Rear-Folding Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Security Anti-Theft Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control Rear A/C A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Cargo shade Multi-Zone A/C Additional Features Onboard Computer FULLY EQUIPPED Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Aux input Power Tailgate Sirius Radio Sun Roof Electric Mirrors Rear Heating USB port Knee Air Bag Automatic Highbeams Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Power Brake Blind Spot Monitor Automatic day-night rearview mirror Driver Electric Seat Passenger Electric Seat Rear-Window Wiper Cross-Traffic Alert Generic Sun/Moonroof Requires Subscription Front collision mitigation Driver Monitoring

