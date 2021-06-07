Menu
2019 Toyota RAV4

20,433 KM

Details Description

$34,995

+ tax & licensing
$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

2019 Toyota RAV4

2019 Toyota RAV4

LIMITED

2019 Toyota RAV4

LIMITED

Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

20,433KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7216892
  Stock #: E13764A

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  • Stock # E13764A
  • Mileage 20,433 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents CARFAX Canada One Owner Super White 2019 Toyota RAV4 Limited AWD 8-Speed Automatic 2.5L 4-Cylinder SMPI VALUE MARKET PRICING!!, AWD, Black w/SofTex Seat Trim. Certified. Certification Program Details: 85 Point inspection Fluid Top Ups Brake Inspection Tire Inspection Oil Change Recall Check Copy Of Carfax Report ALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

