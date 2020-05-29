Menu
$28,988

+ taxes & licensing

2019 Toyota Sienna

2019 Toyota Sienna

LE 8 PASSENGER POWER SLIDING DOORS

Location

$28,988

+ taxes & licensing

  • 56,310KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5129432
  • Stock #: SP20079
  • VIN: 5TDKZ3DC2KS014440
Exterior Colour
Midnight Black Metallic
Interior Colour
Light Grey
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Passengers
8
8 PASSENGER MODEL WITH POWER SLIDING DOORS, CAMERA POWER GROUP AND MUCH MUCH MORE

Remainder of Factory Warranty.
Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Sliding Doors
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • tilt steering
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • 3RD ROW SEATING
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Additional Features
  • MP3
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Cloth Interior
  • Auxiliary Audio Jack
  • Auxilary 12V Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

