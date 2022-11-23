$45,990+ tax & licensing
2019 Volkswagen Atlas
EXECLINE
Location
3367 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X5
32,562KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9409147
- Stock #: PS17329
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 32,562 KM
Vehicle Description
Standard SUV 4WD, Execline 3.6 FSI 4MOTION, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
