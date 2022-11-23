Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Volkswagen Atlas

32,562 KM

Details Description

$45,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$45,990

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-453-8800

Contact Seller
2019 Volkswagen Atlas

2019 Volkswagen Atlas

EXECLINE

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Volkswagen Atlas

EXECLINE

Location

Steele Auto Group

3367 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X5

902-453-8800

  1. 9409147
  2. 9409147
  3. 9409147
  4. 9409147
  5. 9409147
  6. 9409147
  7. 9409147
  8. 9409147
  9. 9409147
  10. 9409147
  11. 9409147
  12. 9409147
  13. 9409147
  14. 9409147
  15. 9409147
  16. 9409147
  17. 9409147
  18. 9409147
  19. 9409147
  20. 9409147
  21. 9409147
  22. 9409147
  23. 9409147
  24. 9409147
Contact Seller

$45,990

+ taxes & licensing

32,562KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9409147
  • Stock #: PS17329

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 32,562 KM

Vehicle Description

Standard SUV 4WD, Execline 3.6 FSI 4MOTION, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

2015 Chevrolet Malib...
 108,860 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2011 GMC Sierra 1500...
 147,236 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic
2020 Honda CR-V Sport
 46,170 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Porsche Of Halifax

3367 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X5

Call Dealer

902-453-XXXX

(click to show)

902-453-8800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory