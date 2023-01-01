Menu
Just a quick spin in the 2019 Volkswagen GTI is all it takes to be reassured it remains the iconic hatchback its been since it was introduced in the States in 1983. The GTI continues to blend a user-friendly interior, excellent practicality and solid performance for an attainable price.6 months / 10,000km Enhanced 1st Canadian Warranty, with the option to upgrade to longer periods.NATIONWIDE DELIVERY AVAILABLEAt Audi Halifax, we guarantee that our pre-owned vehicles are both reliable and safe. Each vehicle is subject to an 85-point inspection prior to purchase to ensure the satisfaction of our customers. The 85-point inspection includes inspecting the following services Engine Change Oil and Filter Transmission/Transfer Case Drive Axle Steering Brake System Air Conditioning Electrical Front/Rear Suspension Cooling/Fuel System Road Test

2019 Volkswagen Golf

75,090 KM

$32,990

2019 Volkswagen Golf

75,090 KM

Details Description

$32,990

Location

Steele Auto Group

6077 Columbus Street, Halifax, NS B3K 0E9

902-453-2834

75,090KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # N011642B
  • Mileage 75,090 KM

Vehicle Description

Just a quick spin in the 2019 Volkswagen GTI is all it takes to be reassured it remains the iconic hatchback it's been since it was introduced in the States in 1983. The GTI continues to blend a user-friendly interior, excellent practicality and solid performance for an attainable price.6 months / 10,000km Enhanced 1st Canadian Warranty, with the option to upgrade to longer periods.NATIONWIDE DELIVERY AVAILABLEAt Audi Halifax, we guarantee that our pre-owned vehicles are both reliable and safe. Each vehicle is subject to an 85-point inspection prior to purchase to ensure the satisfaction of our customers. The 85-point inspection includes inspecting the following services Engine Change Oil and Filter Transmission/Transfer Case Drive Axle Steering Brake System Air Conditioning Electrical Front/Rear Suspension Cooling/Fuel System Road Test

