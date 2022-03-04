Menu
2019 Volvo XC90

51,841 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

Location

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

51,841KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: L06334A

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 51,841 KM

Vehicle Description

Standard SUV 4WD, T6 AWD Inscription, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Turbo/Supercharger Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/120

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

