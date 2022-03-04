$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Steele Auto Group
902-982-3808
2019 Volvo XC90
2019 Volvo XC90
XC90
Location
Steele Auto Group
3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2
902-982-3808
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
51,841KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8496368
- Stock #: L06334A
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 51,841 KM
Vehicle Description
Standard SUV 4WD, T6 AWD Inscription, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Turbo/Supercharger Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/120
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Steele Auto Group
Steele Auto Group
Steele Ford Lincoln
3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2