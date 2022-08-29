$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Audi Q3
PREMIUM
Location
3625 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X6
53,253KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9067801
- Stock #: PA6314A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Mythos Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 53,253 KM
Vehicle Description
Small SUV 4WD, Premium 45 TFSI quattro, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
