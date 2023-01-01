Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Chevrolet Spark

0 KM

Details Description Features

$20,494

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$20,494

+ taxes & licensing

City Mazda

844-850-8658

Contact Seller
2020 Chevrolet Spark

2020 Chevrolet Spark

LS

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Chevrolet Spark

LS

Location

City Mazda

2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8

844-850-8658

Contact Seller

$20,494

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
  • Listing ID: 10406733
  • Stock #: 0198C
  • VIN: KL8CA6SA1LC460198

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour Jet Black/Jet Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Stock # 0198C
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

GREAT BASIC AND FUEL EFFECIENT TRANSPORTATION! 4 CYLINDER, 5 SPEED MANUAL, PWER STEERING WITH TILT AND TELESCOPIC STEERING, AM/FM STEREO WITH MP3 PLAYER, BACK UP CAMERA, ONSTAR COMMUNICATIONAND MORE!

60 POINT INSPECTION WITH A NO CHARGE 3 MONTH OR 6000KM COMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY, $100 GAS CARD AND A FULL TANK OF GAS. CALL TODAY FOR YOUR TEST DRIVE.

NO SURPRISE PRICING

We at, City Mazda and, City Pre-Owned strive for excellence and customer satisfaction. We are a locally owned, independent dealership that has been proudly serving the Maritimes for 36 years and counting! Every retail checked vehicle goes through an extensive inspection process to insure the best quality and standard we can offer. Our financial team can offer many different options to fit any need! We look forward to earning your business and become your “One Stop Shop” for any and ALL of your automotive needs! Find us on Facebook to follow our events and news! Ask about our FAMOUS maintenance plans! Contact us today, we welcome you to the CITY MAZDA PRE OWNED family in advance;  you will not be disappointed!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Side Airbags
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Alarm System
Tire Pressure Monitor
Floor mats
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Security

Anti-Theft

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Split Rear Seats
Rear-Folding Seats

Comfort

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Onboard Computer
FULLY EQUIPPED
Aux input
Telematics
Rear Heating
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Rear-Window Wiper
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From City Mazda

2018 Honda HR-V LX AWD
 144,428 KM
$24,494 + tax & lic
2018 Ford EcoSport SE
 35,881 KM
$19,494 + tax & lic
2016 Volkswagen Beet...
 68,653 KM
$26,494 + tax & lic

Email City Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
City Mazda

City Mazda

2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8

Call Dealer

844-850-XXXX

(click to show)

844-850-8658

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory