2020 Chevrolet Spark
LS
Location
City Mazda
2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8
844-850-8658
CALL
Used
- Listing ID: 10406733
- Stock #: 0198C
- VIN: KL8CA6SA1LC460198
Vehicle Details
- Interior Colour Jet Black/Jet Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
60 POINT INSPECTION WITH A NO CHARGE 3 MONTH OR 6000KM COMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY, $100 GAS CARD AND A FULL TANK OF GAS. CALL TODAY FOR YOUR TEST DRIVE.
NO SURPRISE PRICING
We at, City Mazda and, City Pre-Owned strive for excellence and customer satisfaction. We are a locally owned, independent dealership that has been proudly serving the Maritimes for 36 years and counting! Every retail checked vehicle goes through an extensive inspection process to insure the best quality and standard we can offer. Our financial team can offer many different options to fit any need! We look forward to earning your business and become your “One Stop Shop” for any and ALL of your automotive needs! Find us on Facebook to follow our events and news! Ask about our FAMOUS maintenance plans! Contact us today, we welcome you to the CITY MAZDA PRE OWNED family in advance; you will not be disappointed!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Alarm System
Tire Pressure Monitor
Floor mats
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Security
Anti-Theft
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Power Outlet
Windows
Rear Defrost
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Split Rear Seats
Rear-Folding Seats
Comfort
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Onboard Computer
FULLY EQUIPPED
Aux input
Telematics
Rear Heating
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Rear-Window Wiper
Requires Subscription
