Menu
Account
Sign In
Sport Utility Vehicles, AWD 4dr LT Cloth w/1LT, 9-Speed Automatic, Gas V6 3.6L/

2020 Chevrolet Traverse

166,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Chevrolet Traverse

Watch This Vehicle
12144315

2020 Chevrolet Traverse

Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
166,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GNEVGKW8LJ166614

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 166,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Sport Utility Vehicles, AWD 4dr LT Cloth w/1LT, 9-Speed Automatic, Gas V6 3.6L/

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

ENGINE 3.6L V6 SIDI VVT (310 hp [232.0 kW] @ 6800 rpm 266 lb-ft of torque [361 N-m] @ 2800 rpm) (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

Used 2019 RAM 1500 Big Horn for sale in Dartmouth, NS
2019 RAM 1500 Big Horn 137,681 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Mazda MAZDA3 Sport for sale in Halifax, NS
2018 Mazda MAZDA3 Sport 221,528 KM $7,599 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford Ranger for sale in Halifax, NS
2022 Ford Ranger 26,994 KM $42,603 + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

Call Dealer

902-982-XXXX

(click to show)

902-982-3808

Alternate Numbers
1-888-418-1090
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

Contact Seller
2020 Chevrolet Traverse