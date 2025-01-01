$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2020 Chevrolet Traverse
2020 Chevrolet Traverse
Location
Steele Auto Group
3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2
902-982-3808
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
166,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GNEVGKW8LJ166614
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 166,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Sport Utility Vehicles, AWD 4dr LT Cloth w/1LT, 9-Speed Automatic, Gas V6 3.6L/
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ENGINE 3.6L V6 SIDI VVT (310 hp [232.0 kW] @ 6800 rpm 266 lb-ft of torque [361 N-m] @ 2800 rpm) (STD)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Steele Auto Group
Steele Ford Lincoln
3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2
2020 Chevrolet Traverse