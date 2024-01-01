$28,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2020 Ford Escape
2020 Ford Escape
Location
Steele Auto Group
3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2
902-982-3808
$28,990
+ taxes & licensing
22,123KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour DARK PERSIAN GREEN METALLIC
- Interior Colour Dark Earth Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 22,123 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Small SUV 4WD, SE AWD, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-3 1.5 L/91
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Reverse Sensing System
Additional Features
Equipment Group 200A
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
ENGINE: 1.5L ECOBOOST -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD)
DARK PERSIAN GREEN METALLIC
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Steele Auto Group
2017 Buick Encore Preferred 149,903 KM $16,990 + tax & lic
2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty SRW 141,209 KM $43,990 + tax & lic
2023 Honda Ridgeline Black Edition 329 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email Steele Auto Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steele Auto Group
Steele Ford Lincoln
3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2
Call Dealer
902-982-XXXX(click to show)
902-982-3808
Alternate Numbers1-888-418-1090
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$28,990
+ taxes & licensing
Steele Auto Group
902-982-3808
2020 Ford Escape