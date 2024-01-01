Menu
Account
Sign In
Small SUV 4WD, SE AWD, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-3 1.5 L/91

2020 Ford Escape

22,123 KM

Details Description Features

$28,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Ford Escape

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Ford Escape

Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

Contact Seller

$28,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
22,123KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour DARK PERSIAN GREEN METALLIC
  • Interior Colour Dark Earth Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 22,123 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 4WD, SE AWD, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-3 1.5 L/91

Vehicle Features

Interior

Reverse Sensing System

Additional Features

Equipment Group 200A
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
ENGINE: 1.5L ECOBOOST -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD)
DARK PERSIAN GREEN METALLIC

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

Used 2017 Buick Encore Preferred for sale in Halifax, NS
2017 Buick Encore Preferred 149,903 KM $16,990 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty SRW for sale in Halifax, NS
2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty SRW 141,209 KM $43,990 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Honda Ridgeline Black Edition for sale in Halifax, NS
2023 Honda Ridgeline Black Edition 329 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

Call Dealer

902-982-XXXX

(click to show)

902-982-3808

Alternate Numbers
1-888-418-1090
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,990

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

Contact Seller
2020 Ford Escape