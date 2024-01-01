$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford Escape
Location
Steele Auto Group
3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2
902-982-3808
Used
97,050KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU9G61LUA13171
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 97,050 KM
Vehicle Description
Small SUV 4WD, SE AWD, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-3 1.5 L/91
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ENGINE: 1.5L ECOBOOST -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD)
Steele Ford Lincoln
