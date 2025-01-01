Menu
Recent Arrival!Ingot Silver Metallic2020 Ford Escape SEAWD 8-Speed Automatic 1.5L EcoBoostVALUE MARKET PRICING!!, AWD.Awards:* JD Power Canada Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study

2020 Ford Escape

104,000 KM

Details Description Features

SE

12866093

Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

Used
104,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU9G60LUB34550

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Dark Earth Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 104,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
ENGINE: 1.5L ECOBOOST -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD)

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

2020 Ford Escape