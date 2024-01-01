$36,990+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford Explorer
ST
2020 Ford Explorer
ST
Location
Steele Auto Group
3681 Kempt Road, Halifax, NS B3K 4X6
902-405-1177
$36,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Stock # N624871A
- Mileage 142,568 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!2020 Ford Explorer ST LEATHER | SUNROOF | LOADED 4WD, 20" Machined-Aluminum Wheels, 3rd row seats: bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: Homelink, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Leather Heated & Ventilated Sport Captain's Chairs, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: B&O Sound System by Bang & Olufsen, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Split folding rear seat, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel memory, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, SYNC 3/Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated front seats.Agate Black Metallic 2020 Ford Explorer ST LEATHER | SUNROOF | LOADED 4WD 10-Speed Automatic 3.0L EcoBoost V6Steele Mitsubishi has the largest and most diverse selection of preowned vehicles in HRM. Buy with confidence, knowing we use fair market pricing guaranteeing the absolute best value in all of our pre owned inventory!Steele Auto Group is one of the most diversified group of automobile dealerships in Canada, with 60 dealerships selling 29 brands and an employee base of well over 2300. Sales are up over last year and our plan going forward is to expand further into Atlantic Canada and the United States furthering our commitment to our Canadian customers as well as welcoming our new customers in the USA.Reviews:* On power, technology, and drivetrain smoothness, the Explorer tends to impress owners. The high-torque engine options and 10-speed automatic work seamlessly together, and the wide array of high-tech features are approachable and easy to use. The high-performing ST model is a pleasing drive with plenty of power and agility, making it a satisfying option, according to sportier drivers. Source: autoTRADER.ca
