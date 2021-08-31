Menu
2020 Ford Explorer

18,518 KM

$61,699

+ tax & licensing
$61,699

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

LIMITED

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

18,518KM
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Iconic Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Ebony Black Leather Seats
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 18,518 KM

Vehicle Description

Standard SUV 4WD, Limited 4WD, 10-Speed Automatic w/OD, Gas/Electric V-6 3.3 L/204

Vehicle Features

FRONT & 2ND ROW FLOOR LINERS
TRANSMISSION: 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC W/SELECTSHIFT -inc: Active Transmission Warm-Up (ATWU) (STD)
TWIN-PANEL MOONROOF -inc: remote control front windows (opens front windows from outside of the vehicle via the key fob)
ENGINE: 2.3L I-4 ECOBOOST -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD)
CLASS III TRAILER TOW PACKAGE -inc: Cargo Area Management System Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Cross-Traffic Alert and trailer coverage
EQUIPMENT GROUP 310A -inc: Tires: P255/55R20 Self-Sealing AS 165/70R18 Mini Spare Tire Transmission: 10-Speed Automatic Modular Hybrid SelectShift capability High-Series Brakes 3.73 Non-Limited Slip Rear Axle Engine: 3.3L Hybrid Wheels: 20" Han...
ICONIC SILVER METALLIC

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

