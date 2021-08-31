2020 Ford Explorer

- Listing ID: 8069056
- Stock #: E14088A
-
Exterior Colour
Iconic Silver Metallic
-
Interior Colour
Ebony Black Leather Seats
-
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
-
Fuel Type
Hybrid
-
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
-
Transmission
Automatic
-
Engine
6-cylinder
-
Doors
4-door
-
Passengers
6
-
Mileage
18,518 KM
FRONT & 2ND ROW FLOOR LINERS
TRANSMISSION: 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC W/SELECTSHIFT -inc: Active Transmission Warm-Up (ATWU) (STD)
TWIN-PANEL MOONROOF -inc: remote control front windows (opens front windows from outside of the vehicle via the key fob)
ENGINE: 2.3L I-4 ECOBOOST -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD)
CLASS III TRAILER TOW PACKAGE -inc: Cargo Area Management System Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Cross-Traffic Alert and trailer coverage
EQUIPMENT GROUP 310A -inc: Tires: P255/55R20 Self-Sealing AS 165/70R18 Mini Spare Tire Transmission: 10-Speed Automatic Modular Hybrid SelectShift capability High-Series Brakes 3.73 Non-Limited Slip Rear Axle Engine: 3.3L Hybrid Wheels: 20" Han...
