2020 Ford Explorer

39,144 KM

$68,799

+ tax & licensing
$68,799

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

2020 Ford Explorer

2020 Ford Explorer

Platinum

2020 Ford Explorer

Platinum

Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

$68,799

+ taxes & licensing

39,144KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9427836
  • Stock #: PT8716

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Star White Tri-Coat
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # PT8716
  • Mileage 39,144 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!Star White Metallic Tri-Coat2020 Ford Explorer Platinum4WD 10-Speed Automatic 3.0L EcoBoost V6VALUE MARKET PRICING!!, 4WD.ALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.

Vehicle Features

EQUIPMENT GROUP 600A
FRONT & 2ND ROW FLOOR LINERS
STAR WHITE TRI-COAT
ENGINE: 3.0L ECOBOOST V6 -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD)
2ND ROW 35/30/35 BENCH W/E-Z ENTRY & ARMREST -inc: Deletes power-assist fold
WHEELS: 21" PREMIUM POLISHED ALUMINUM -inc: Tires: P275/45R21 AS BSW

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

