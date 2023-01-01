$50,689 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 6 , 4 4 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10491708

10491708 Stock #: TL1729

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Magnetic

Interior Colour Grey Cloth 40/20/40

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 66,445 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Skid Plates ELECTRONIC LOCKING W/3.73 AXLE RATIO Additional Features Equipment Group 300A Base TAILGATE STEP W/TAILGATE LIFT ASSIST TRANSMISSION: ELECTRONIC 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: selectable drive modes: normal/tow-haul/snow-wet/EcoSelect/sport ENGINE: 2.7L V6 ECOBOOST -inc: auto start/stop technology system 3.55 Axle Ratio GVWR: 2 993 kg (6 600 lb) Payload Package TRAY STYLE FLOOR LINER

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.