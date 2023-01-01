Menu
2020 Ford F-150

106,326 KM

$59,844

+ tax & licensing
$59,844

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

2020 Ford F-150

2020 Ford F-150

XLT

2020 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

$59,844

+ taxes & licensing

106,326KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10609782
  • Stock #: NC66829A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour ICONIC SILVER
  • Interior Colour BLACK SPORT 40/CONSOLE/40
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 106,326 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!CARFAX Canada No Reported AccidentsIconic Silver Metallic2020 Ford F-150 XLT4WD 10-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 EcoBoostVALUE MARKET PRICING!!, 4WD.ALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Electronic Locking w/3.55 Axle Ratio

Additional Features

TAILGATE STEP W/TAILGATE LIFT ASSIST
110V/400W OUTLET -inc: 2nd outlet in the console
TRANSMISSION: ELECTRONIC 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: selectable drive modes: normal/tow-haul/snow-wet/EcoSelect/sport
FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard in British Columbia Manitoba New Brunswick Ontario and Saskatchewan
TIRES: P275/55R20 OWL A/T -inc: P255/70R18 A/S BSW spare tire
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE -inc: 4x4 FX4 Off-Road Decal Hill Descent Control Off-Road Tuned Front Shock Absorbers Skid Plates
ENGINE: 3.5L V6 ECOBOOST -inc: auto start/stop technology system GVWR: 3 175 kg (7 000 lb) Payload Package 3.31 Axle Ratio
XLT SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: unique interior finish Box Side Decal Body-Colour Door & Tailgate Handles body-colour bezel on side doors and black on tailgate Wheels: 18" 6-Spoke Machined-Aluminum magnetic high-gloss painted pockets Tires: P...
WHEELS: 20" 6-SPOKE DARK ALLOY PAINTED
ICONIC SILVER
MAX TRAILER TOW PACKAGE -inc: max towing capability up to 13 200 lbs and upgraded rear bumper Pro Trailer Backup Assist trailer hook up light 4.2" LCD Productivity Screen in Instrument Cluster Driver configurable Integrated Trailer Brake Control...
EQUIPMENT GROUP 301A MID -inc: BoxLink Cargo Management System locking cleats 8-Way Power Driver Seat Manual Folding Power Glass Sideview Heated Mirrors turn signal and black skull caps Power-Adjustable Pedals Rear Window Fixed Privacy Glass Re...

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

