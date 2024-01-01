Menu
Recent Arrival!White2020 Ford F-150 XLT4WD 10-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 EcoBoostVALUE MARKET PRICING!!, 4WD.ALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.

2020 Ford F-150

89,793 KM

Details Description Features

$34,488

+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford F-150

XLT

2020 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

$34,488

+ taxes & licensing

Used
89,793KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # S13253
  • Mileage 89,793 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!White2020 Ford F-150 XLT4WD 10-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 EcoBoostVALUE MARKET PRICING!!, 4WD.ALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

ENGINE: 3.5L V6 ECOBOOST -inc: auto start/stop technology system GVWR: 3 175 kg (7 000 lb) Payload Package 3.31 Axle Ratio

