Recent Arrival!Agate Black Metallic2020 Ford F-150 XLT4WD 10-Speed Automatic 5.0L V8VALUE MARKET PRICING!!, 4WD.ALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.

2020 Ford F-150

48,277 KM

$54,924

+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford F-150

XLT

2020 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

$54,924

+ taxes & licensing

Used
48,277KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Agate Black
  • Interior Colour Grey Cloth 40/20/40
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 48,277 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!Agate Black Metallic2020 Ford F-150 XLT4WD 10-Speed Automatic 5.0L V8VALUE MARKET PRICING!!, 4WD.ALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Electronic Locking w/3.55 Axle Ratio
Integrated Trailer Brake Controller

Additional Features

TIRES: LT245/70R17E BSW A/T
TRANSMISSION: ELECTRONIC 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: selectable drive modes: normal/tow-haul/snow-wet/EcoSelect/sport
ENGINE: 5.0L V8 -inc: auto start/stop technology and flex-fuel capability 3.31 Axle Ratio GVWR: 3 197 kg (7 050 lb) Payload Package
FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard in British Columbia Manitoba New Brunswick Ontario and Saskatchewan
AGATE BLACK
BLACK VINYL FLOOR COVERING -inc: Does not include floor mats
TRAILER TOW PACKAGE -inc: Towing capability up to 11 300 lbs Pro Trailer Backup Assist trailer hook up light 4.2" LCD Productivity Screen in Instrument Cluster Driver configurable Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver towing capability up to 6 000 lbs...
EQUIPMENT GROUP 301A MID -inc: BoxLink Cargo Management System locking cleats 8-Way Power Driver Seat Manual Folding Power Glass Sideview Heated Mirrors turn signal and black skull caps Power-Adjustable Pedals Rear Window Fixed Privacy Glass Re...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

$54,924

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

2020 Ford F-150