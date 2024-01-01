$80,469+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford F-150
Location
Steele Auto Group
3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2
902-982-3808
Used
93,224KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTFW1E44LFC76208
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Agate Black
- Interior Colour BLACK INT W/DARK MARSALA LT
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 93,224 KM
Vehicle Description
10-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded 3.5 L EcoBoost
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Electronic Locking w/3.55 Axle Ratio
Interior
TWIN PANEL MOONROOF
Additional Features
EQUIPMENT GROUP 700A BASE
TRANSMISSION: ELECTRONIC 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: selectable drive modes: normal/tow-haul/snow-wet/EcoSelect/sport (STD)
ENGINE: 3.5L V6 ECOBOOST -inc: auto start/stop technology system
TOUGH BED SPRAY-IN BEDLINER
FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard in British Columbia Manitoba New Brunswick Ontario and Saskatchewan
AGATE BLACK
MAX TRAILER TOW PACKAGE -inc: max towing capability up to 13 200 lbs and upgraded rear bumper Electronic Locking w/3.55 Axle Ratio Engine Oil Cooler Upgraded Front Stabilizer Bar
TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE -inc: pop-out washer jet nozzle for front grille camera 360 Camera w/Split-View Display dynamic hitch assist Active Park Assist
Steele Ford Lincoln
2020 Ford F-150