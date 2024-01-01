Menu
10-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded 3.5 L EcoBoost

2020 Ford F-150

93,224 KM

Details

$80,469

+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford F-150

11958312

2020 Ford F-150

Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

$80,469

+ taxes & licensing

Used
93,224KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTFW1E44LFC76208

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Agate Black
  • Interior Colour BLACK INT W/DARK MARSALA LT
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 93,224 KM

Vehicle Description

10-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded 3.5 L EcoBoost

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Electronic Locking w/3.55 Axle Ratio

Interior

TWIN PANEL MOONROOF

Additional Features

EQUIPMENT GROUP 700A BASE
TRANSMISSION: ELECTRONIC 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: selectable drive modes: normal/tow-haul/snow-wet/EcoSelect/sport (STD)
ENGINE: 3.5L V6 ECOBOOST -inc: auto start/stop technology system
TOUGH BED SPRAY-IN BEDLINER
FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard in British Columbia Manitoba New Brunswick Ontario and Saskatchewan
AGATE BLACK
MAX TRAILER TOW PACKAGE -inc: max towing capability up to 13 200 lbs and upgraded rear bumper Electronic Locking w/3.55 Axle Ratio Engine Oil Cooler Upgraded Front Stabilizer Bar
TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE -inc: pop-out washer jet nozzle for front grille camera 360 Camera w/Split-View Display dynamic hitch assist Active Park Assist

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

$80,469

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

2020 Ford F-150