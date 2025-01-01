Menu
Account
Sign In
Recent Arrival!Oxford White2020 Ford F-150 XL4WD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic 3.3L V6VALUE MARKET PRICING!!, 4WD.ALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.

2020 Ford F-150

108,966 KM

Details Description Features

$41,504

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Ford F-150

Watch This Vehicle
13178669

2020 Ford F-150

Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

Contact Seller

$41,504

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
108,966KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTMF1EB9LKF28970

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour Grey Cloth 40/20/40
  • Body Style Regular Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 108,966 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!Oxford White2020 Ford F-150 XL4WD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic 3.3L V6VALUE MARKET PRICING!!, 4WD.ALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Oxford White
TRANSMISSION: ELECTRONIC 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: selectable drive modes: normal/tow-haul/sport (STD)
ENGINE: 3.3L V6 PFDI -inc: auto start/stop technology and flex-fuel capability (STD)
EQUIPMENT GROUP 101A MID -inc: Power Equipment Group Power Door Locks flip key and integrated key transmitter keyless-entry Autolamp Auto On/Off Headlamps rainlamp windshield wipers MyKey Power Windows Manual-Fold Dual Power Glass Mirrors Powe...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

Used 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ for sale in Dartmouth, NS
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 247,538 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Mazda MAZDA3 SE for sale in Dartmouth, NS
2017 Mazda MAZDA3 SE 202,836 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Chevrolet Malibu 1LT for sale in Dartmouth, NS
2023 Chevrolet Malibu 1LT 83,907 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

Call Dealer

902-982-XXXX

(click to show)

902-982-3808

Alternate Numbers
1-888-418-1090
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$41,504

+ taxes & licensing>

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

2020 Ford F-150