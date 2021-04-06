ENGINE: 5.0L V8 -inc: auto start/stop technology and flex-fuel capability GVWR: 3 175 kg (7 000 lb) Payload Package 3.31 Axle Ratio
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE -inc: 4x4 FX4 Off-Road Decal Hill Descent Control Off-Road Tuned Front Shock Absorbers Skid Plates
XLT SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: unique interior finish Box Side Decal Body-Colour Door & Tailgate Handles body-colour bezel on side doors and black on tailgate Wheels: 18" 6-Spoke Machined-Aluminum magnetic high-gloss painted pockets Tires: P...
SNOW PLOW PREP PACKAGE -inc: preselected springs/GAWR (rating varies by model/engine) and extra-heavy-duty alternator Snow plow mode is activated by a dash-mounted button that temporarily turns off non-essential features to provide dedicated power to...
EQUIPMENT GROUP 302A LUXURY -inc: BoxLink Cargo Management System locking cleats Trailer Tow Package Towing capability up to 11 300 lbs Pro Trailer Backup Assist trailer hook up light 4.2" LCD Productivity Screen in Instrument Cluster Driver co...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.