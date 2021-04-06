Menu
2020 Ford F-150

10,723 KM

$49,990

+ tax & licensing
XLT

XLT

Location

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

10,723KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6829940
  • Stock #: 21P077

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Agate Black
  • Interior Colour BLACK SPORT 40/CONSOLE/40
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 10,723 KM

Vehicle Description

10-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V8 5.0 L

Vehicle Features

ELECTRONIC LOCKING W/3.73 AXLE RATIO
TAILGATE STEP W/TAILGATE LIFT ASSIST
TRANSMISSION: ELECTRONIC 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: selectable drive modes: normal/tow-haul/snow-wet/EcoSelect/sport
TIRES: P275/55R20 OWL A/T -inc: P255/70R18 A/S BSW spare tire
AGATE BLACK
ENGINE: 5.0L V8 -inc: auto start/stop technology and flex-fuel capability GVWR: 3 175 kg (7 000 lb) Payload Package 3.31 Axle Ratio
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE -inc: 4x4 FX4 Off-Road Decal Hill Descent Control Off-Road Tuned Front Shock Absorbers Skid Plates
XLT SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: unique interior finish Box Side Decal Body-Colour Door & Tailgate Handles body-colour bezel on side doors and black on tailgate Wheels: 18" 6-Spoke Machined-Aluminum magnetic high-gloss painted pockets Tires: P...
SNOW PLOW PREP PACKAGE -inc: preselected springs/GAWR (rating varies by model/engine) and extra-heavy-duty alternator Snow plow mode is activated by a dash-mounted button that temporarily turns off non-essential features to provide dedicated power to...
EQUIPMENT GROUP 302A LUXURY -inc: BoxLink Cargo Management System locking cleats Trailer Tow Package Towing capability up to 11 300 lbs Pro Trailer Backup Assist trailer hook up light 4.2" LCD Productivity Screen in Instrument Cluster Driver co...

Email Steele Auto Group

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

