2020 Ford F-150

56,848 KM

Details

$45,990

+ tax & licensing
$45,990

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

XLT

2020 Ford F-150

XLT

2020 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

$45,990

+ taxes & licensing

56,848KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6979175
  Stock #: E13756A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magma
  • Interior Colour BLACK SPORT 40/CONSOLE/40
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 56,848 KM

Vehicle Description

XLT 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box, 10-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded 2.7 L EcoBoost

Vehicle Features

Skid Plates
ELECTRONIC LOCKING W/3.73 AXLE RATIO
TAILGATE STEP W/TAILGATE LIFT ASSIST
INFLATABLE REAR SAFETY BELTS
110V/400W OUTLET -inc: 2nd outlet in the console
TRANSMISSION: ELECTRONIC 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: selectable drive modes: normal/tow-haul/snow-wet/EcoSelect/sport
FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard in British Columbia Manitoba New Brunswick Ontario and Saskatchewan
ENGINE: 2.7L V6 ECOBOOST -inc: auto start/stop technology system 3.55 Axle Ratio GVWR: 2 993 kg (6 600 lb) Payload Package
MAGMA
TRAY STYLE FLOOR LINER
XLT SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: unique interior finish Box Side Decal Body-Colour Door & Tailgate Handles body-colour bezel on side doors and black on tailgate Wheels: 18" 6-Spoke Machined-Aluminum magnetic high-gloss painted pockets Tires: P...
EQUIPMENT GROUP 301A MID -inc: BoxLink Cargo Management System locking cleats 8-Way Power Driver Seat Manual Folding Power Glass Sideview Heated Mirrors turn signal and black skull caps Power-Adjustable Pedals Rear Window Fixed Privacy Glass Re...

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

