2020 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Steele Auto Group
3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2
- Listing ID: 9411859
- Stock #: BO3326
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic
- Interior Colour Grey Cloth 40/20/40
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 45,595 KM
Vehicle Description
Magnetic Metallic2020 Ford F-150 XLT4WD 10-Speed Automatic 2.7L V6 EcoBoostVALUE MARKET PRICING!!, 4WD.ALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.
Vehicle Features
