2020 Ford F-150

45,595 KM

Details Description Features

$52,494

+ tax & licensing
$52,494

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

2020 Ford F-150

2020 Ford F-150

XLT

2020 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

$52,494

+ taxes & licensing

45,595KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9411859
  • Stock #: BO3326

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic
  • Interior Colour Grey Cloth 40/20/40
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 45,595 KM

Vehicle Description

Magnetic Metallic2020 Ford F-150 XLT4WD 10-Speed Automatic 2.7L V6 EcoBoostVALUE MARKET PRICING!!, 4WD.ALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.

Vehicle Features

ELECTRONIC LOCKING W/3.73 AXLE RATIO
Equipment Group 300A Base
TRANSMISSION: ELECTRONIC 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: selectable drive modes: normal/tow-haul/snow-wet/EcoSelect/sport
ENGINE: 2.7L V6 ECOBOOST -inc: auto start/stop technology system 3.55 Axle Ratio GVWR: 2 993 kg (6 600 lb) Payload Package
MANUAL FOLDING POWER GLASS SIDEVIEW HEATED MIRRORS -inc: turn signal and black skull caps
XTR PACKAGE -inc: 2 chrome front tow hooks Single-Tip Chrome Exhaust Tires: P275/65R18 OWL A/T Chrome Door & Tailgate Handles w/Body-Colour Bezel bezel on side doors and black on tailgate Wheels: 18" Chrome-Like PVD XTR 4x4 Decal Chrome 2-Bar S...
TRAILER TOW PACKAGE -inc: Towing capability up to 11 300 lbs Pro Trailer Backup Assist trailer hook up light 4.2" LCD Productivity Screen in Instrument Cluster Driver configurable Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver towing capability up to 6 000 lbs...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

