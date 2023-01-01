$49,131+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
902-982-3808
2020 Ford F-150
Lariat
Location
Steele Auto Group
3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2
902-982-3808
$49,131
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9828485
- Stock #: NA13857A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue Jeans Metallic
- Interior Colour BLACK LTHR TRIMMED BUCKET
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 52,209 KM
Vehicle Description
New Price!Recent Arrival!CARFAX Canada No Reported AccidentsBlue Jeans Metallic2020 Ford F-150 Lariat4WD 10-Speed Automatic 2.7L V6 EcoBoostVALUE MARKET PRICING!!, 4WD, Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front wheel independent suspension, GVWR: 2,993 kg (6,600 lb) Payload Package, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, SYNC 3.Certified.Certification Program Details: 85 Point inspection Fluid Top Ups Brake Inspection Tire Inspection Oil Change Recall Check Copy Of Carfax ReportALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.