Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Ford F-150

52,209 KM

Details Description Features

$49,131

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$49,131

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

Contact Seller
2020 Ford F-150

2020 Ford F-150

Lariat

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Ford F-150

Lariat

Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

Contact Seller

$49,131

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
52,209KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9828485
  • Stock #: NA13857A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue Jeans Metallic
  • Interior Colour BLACK LTHR TRIMMED BUCKET
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 52,209 KM

Vehicle Description

New Price!Recent Arrival!CARFAX Canada No Reported AccidentsBlue Jeans Metallic2020 Ford F-150 Lariat4WD 10-Speed Automatic 2.7L V6 EcoBoostVALUE MARKET PRICING!!, 4WD, Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front wheel independent suspension, GVWR: 2,993 kg (6,600 lb) Payload Package, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, SYNC 3.Certified.Certification Program Details: 85 Point inspection Fluid Top Ups Brake Inspection Tire Inspection Oil Change Recall Check Copy Of Carfax ReportALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

TRANSMISSION: ELECTRONIC 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: selectable drive modes: normal/tow-haul/snow-wet/EcoSelect/sport (STD)
ENGINE: 2.7L V6 ECOBOOST -inc: auto start/stop technology system (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

2019 Honda Ridgeline...
 95,104 KM
$37,995 + tax & lic
2014 GMC Sierra 1500...
 209,643 KM
$21,888 + tax & lic
2021 Ford F-150 XL
 18,889 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

Call Dealer

902-982-XXXX

(click to show)

902-982-3808

Alternate Numbers
1-888-418-1090
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory