Menu
Account
Sign In
Intercooled Turbo Diesel V-8 6.7 L/406

2020 Ford F-250

45,948 KM

Details Description Features

$92,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Ford F-250

Super Duty SRW

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Ford F-250

Super Duty SRW

Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

Contact Seller

$92,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
45,948KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour STAR WHITE MET TRI-COAT
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 45,948 KM

Vehicle Description

Intercooled Turbo Diesel V-8 6.7 L/406

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

ENGINE: 6.7L 4V OHV POWER STROKE V8 TURBO DIESEL B20 -inc: small plastic urea tank exhaust brake green non locking fuel cap turbo boost urea gauge and intelligent oil life minder 181 Litre (48 Gallon) Fuel Tank 397 Amp Alternator Rapid-Heat Sup...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

Used 2008 Ford Taurus SEL for sale in Halifax, NS
2008 Ford Taurus SEL 171,053 KM $6,495 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Nissan Sentra S for sale in Halifax, NS
2015 Nissan Sentra S 86,759 KM $11,495 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Honda Odyssey EX-L RES for sale in Halifax, NS
2022 Honda Odyssey EX-L RES 55,728 KM $46,990 + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

Call Dealer

902-982-XXXX

(click to show)

902-982-3808

Alternate Numbers
1-888-418-1090
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$92,988

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

Contact Seller
2020 Ford F-250